MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials will close a portion of Little Clove Road in Madison County on Wednesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 12, for road repairs.

The Madison County Public Works Department says to avoid the area of McMullen Road over to Old Cove Place.

Road maintenance will begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and is expected to end at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Please use extreme caution while workers are present.