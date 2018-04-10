Remembering Fallen Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police officers are draping their badges to remember Officer Keith Earle, who died Monday two weeks after a wreck he had while on duty. His death marks the 23rd in Madison County for on-duty peace officers. "Anytime that an officer dies in the line of duty, we drape our badge as a dedication to the sacrifice that they have made," Local FOP President Lieutenant Donny Shaw explained.

Lt. Shaw said every year they honor the fallen officers in the county who lost their lives in the line of duty. Since 1880 there have been 23 deaths, including the most recent death of Officer Keith Earle.

Lt. Shaw said anytime a member of law enforcement passes away while in the line of duty it's devastating. It's not only sad for that department but for the entire nation.

"The law enforcement community is such a tight-knit group and they are so much alike across the nation," Lt. Shaw explained.

On May 9th the FOP Memorial will be taking place. Family members of the fallen officers will be invited. Currently, 22 fallen officers' names are engraved in a memorial on the south side of the Madison County Courthouse.

Lt. Shaw expects officer Keith's name to be added soon. "After we put it to our committee to decide the line of duty nature, his name will be added to the wall," Lt. Shaw explained.