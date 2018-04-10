Landers-Mclarty gives back to the community with donation to HEALS Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A local business is giving back to the community. The folks over at Landers-McLarty Subaru are helping out hometown charity, HEALS, Inc.

The dealership presented a check on Thursday, April 5 for nearly $28,885 to HEALS Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to providing accessible quality, school-based primary health care for children through the Huntsville City and Madison County school systems.

The donation is part of Subaru’s national ‘Share the Love’ initiative. From November 16, 2017 to January 2, 2018, customers who purchased a leased or new Subaru selected from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from Subaru of America.

For 2017 the four charities chosen by SOA were ASPCA, Make-A-Wish and Meals on Wheels America. Subaru retailers were able to select a hometown charity to add to the list. SOA and it’s retailers hope to exceed $115 million dollars in donation since the creation of Share the Love, ten years ago.