Earth Day Festival on Monte Sano has something for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- On April 22, people around the world will celebrate Earth Day, an event that the Earth Day Network estimates one billion people participate in.

The Flint River Conservation Association is hosting its 48th annual Earth Day Festival and Farmers Market for those in Madison County and the Tennessee Valley Area.

"What we're going to do this year is try to teach people as much about the environment as we can. Both pollution and things that will make the kids have fun, so we have hands-on activities for kids," said Soos Weber, Flint River Conservation Association Chair.

The event will also have a hawk or owl release and about 50 exhibits for people to learn and explore. The celebration runs from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will have live music for all to enjoy.