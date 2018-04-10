Community mourns the loss of Officer Keith Earle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County community is mourning the loss of a long time Huntsville Police Officer. Officer Keith Earle was hospitalized after a wreck while on-duty on March 26 at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road.

For almost 26 years, Officer Keith Earle dedicated his life to being a police officer for Huntsville.

"A matter a fact he was thinking about retiring a couple of years ago, but because he was so committed to it and didn't want to get out of it. He chose to go back into it," Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Larry Davidson Jr. explained.

Many would say being a police officer was Earle's passion. He was a man of multiple talents. "During our plays, he was the one that built the sets. He wouldn't even have a blueprint for it," Pastor Davidson said.

Many prayers went forward on Earle's behalf for a speedy recovery and things seemed to be okay, according to Pastor Davidson.

"Earle shared with members the other day, 'I'm coming back to church and it's not going to be in a casket.' He felt like he was behind those things that were dangerous his health," Pastor Davidson said.

The Huntsville Police Department announced Officer Earle's passing on Monday. "Once that news hit you know, wow! He was doing so much better, so it's tough," Pastor Davidson explained.

Pastor Davidson describes Earle as a servant who led. He said it's a reminder that life is short. "No matter how long we have here, we have to use those days, I believe, to give God glory and the purpose that God gives us," Pastor Davidson said.

There's no doubt in Pastor Davidson's mind Officer Earle did just that; he gave God the glory.