Brewery, technology companies among the winners of the 2018 Best Places to Work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its 11th annual Best Places To Work® luncheon at the Von Braun Center North Hall. The awards honor the “best of the best” member businesses in the Tennessee Valley.

Each year, the chamber celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication.

The winners are solely determined by employee surveys and were calculated by Quantum Workplace.

“It’s very important to companies,” says Pammie Jimmar, the Vice President of Small Business and Events with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “We see the emblem on the websites and on stationary. It’s just great when companies are looking for other companies to team with. They know they are a good company just by that sign and seal that says they are the best places to work.

Here are the winners in the five categories:

Micro (10-24 local employees)

Gold – Snelling

Silver – Whitespace Innovations, Inc.

Bronze – enVention

Small (25-50 local employees)

Gold – Yellowhammer Brewing, Inc.

Silver – Troy 7, Inc.

Bronze – Hill Technical Solutions Inc.

Medium (51-100 local employees)

Gold – Brockwell Technologies, Inc.

Silver – Victory Solutions, Inc.

Bronze – Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis, Inc.

Large (101-250 local employees)

Gold – IronMountain Solutions, Inc.

Silver – Integration Innovation, Inc.

Bronze – PeopleTec, Inc.

Extra-Large (251+ local employees)