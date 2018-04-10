× Authorities search for missing woman in Lawrence County

MOULTON, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a woman that has been missing since Sunday.

Police say family members reported they last saw Jennifer Marshell White at a home in Moulton around 1:30 p.m. in a black 2007 Chevy Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the rear window.

Authorities are trying to find information on her whereabouts or which way she was traveling. If you saw Jennifer after that time, or have heard from her please contact the Moulton Police Department at (256)974-3961