6 dead after small plane crashes at Arizona golf course

(CNN) — A small plane caught fire after takeoff and crashed at a nearby Arizona golf course on Monday, leaving six people dead, officials said.

The plane departed from Scottsdale Airport and crashed shortly at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course, located just north of the airport, according to Scottsdale Police Department.

None of the six passengers aboard the plane survived, according to police. Their names are not being released pending identification and notification of family.

Nobody on the ground was affected when the plane, a Piper PA-24 went down, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officers responded to the call just after 8:45 p.m. local time, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which has arrived on site.