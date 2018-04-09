× Veteran Huntsville police officer died after on-duty wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A veteran officer of the Huntsville Police Department has died. Officer Keith Earle was hospitalized after a wreck while on-duty on March 26 at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road.

Officer Earle served as a Huntsville police officer for just under 26 years.

“We are attempting to get answers to many questions that we all have,” Huntsville police said in a statement. “We will be respecting the family’s wishes during this time so please be patient as we know everyone has questions surrounding these circumstances. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Eula and I are praying for the family of Officer Keith Earl and everyone in the Huntsville Police Department,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “We offer our deepest condolences as our community mourns his loss and remembers his service.”