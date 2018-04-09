Spring has sprung! Protect your plants while waiting out the rest of the frost and freeze season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s finally time to get out and start enjoying what nature has to offer. Gorgeous flowers are beginning to bloom and brighten up the Tennessee Valley once again.

Spring has arrived at the Huntsville Botanical Garden and the bees know it. People and animals alike stepped out to enjoy the beautiful weather, even the turtles came out to sunbathe.

Everyone came out for a different reason. “It’s such a beautiful day and I didn’t want to keep the kids indoors,” said Constance Kursh while walking with her grandchildren.

Some came to enjoy a hobby. “For me, it would be the bird migration,” said birdwatcher Chris Walsh.

While others looked for inspiration. “The flowers that are blooming, I’ve been looking around at all the plants and the different tress because we’re going to be planting some things around the house,” said Diane Cooper.

There was a good chance of bumping into a gardener at the garden. “I love to grow roses, I love to grow just perennials during whatever season is happening.”

The flowers are starting to bloom joining their LEGO counterparts like the hummingbird and trumpet flower, made from 31,565 pieces.

While the LEGO fixtures are resistant to the weather, the frost and freeze season isn’t quite over and plants still need protection. “We’ll cover the plants, a lot of these plants we’ll be able to push actually underneath the tents. And because we don’t want that frost to set on them, we’ll water everything really well also so that they don’t dry out when the cold weather comes by,” said Niki Sothers, Director of Horticulture.

Some advice for the home gardener: “If we look like we’re going to have a 32-degree night, go ahead and just wait to put them out,” Sothers said. She advises against using plastic to cover plants in the cold as it can trap too much heat. “We like to use breathable fabrics whenever we’re covering plants.”

No green thumb? Go native. “The great thing about native plants is they’re used to our conditions, so these surprise efforts that we have with the weather and the temperatures going up and down they’re actually a little more used to it.”

So get your spring on!