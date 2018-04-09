Officers charge teens in connection with a Jackson County shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Scottsboro Police say they received several calls of shots being fired on April 7.

Officers arrived and stopped two vehicles around the 3400 block of Clemons Road Saturday night. They say the group planned to meet at a boat ramp located at the end of the road. Later, an altercation arose which led to shots fired. Police later recovered the firearms used in the incident.

They arrested and charged six people with Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle:

Ethan Cole Talley, 19, of Scottsboro.

Caleb Brock Hedger, 19, of Scottsboro.

Derek Andre Hyatt, 18, of Scottsboro.

Seth Alexander Chapman, 18 of Scottsboro.

and two juveniles from Scottsboro.

The two juveniles were transferred to a juvenile detention facility, while others were transported to Jackson County Jail. No bonds have been set at this time.

Police say no details will be released at this time