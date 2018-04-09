Mother of missing Tennessee child arrested, charged in his death

Mother of Reported Missing Child Arrested, Charged in Ongoing Investigation https://t.co/h3254HtjAK pic.twitter.com/cNynFcrhJi — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 10, 2018

DICKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has announced a new arrest in the case of a missing five-year-old with autism. They have now charged both his mother and father in connection to his disappearance and death.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing by his parents the morning of April 4. His dad told deputies that Clyde had left the home barefooted, dressed in his pajamas sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

After a three-day search, authorities say his father, Joseph Daniels, intentionally killed his son and then hid his son’s body. According to court documents, Joseph Ray Daniels admitted he hit his son with a closed fist until he died. He was charged on Saturday with one count of Criminal Homicide.

Monday night, the TBI said the investigation led them to arrest the boy’s mother, Krystal Nicole Daniels. She is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect or Endangerment and being held in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Authorities have not located Joe Clyde Daniels’ body.