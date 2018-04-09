× Law Enforcement: Boaz man charged with overnight rape at a local tattoo shop

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Boaz man faces charges after he forced himself on a woman at a local tattoo shop overnight on April 5, officials say.

Lashawe Javone Trimble, 30 years old, was arrested and charged with First-degree Rape on Friday, April 6, after an interview at the Boaz Police Department.

Authorities say Trimble walked into a Boaz tattoo shop overnight on Thursday to get a tattoo done. That’s when the victim told officers the owner had left the room and Trimble forced himself on her. She tried to fight him off, however, was not able to. After the incident, he left and she called to report the incident.

He was transported over to Marshall County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000.