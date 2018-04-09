× Huntsville police discover shooting victim during traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting after a victim was discovered during a traffic stop on Meadow Drive.

Officers pulled over a god SUV after noticing erratic driving. A man with eight gunshot wounds was found inside the vehicle. Authorities said he was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to run away but was captured nearby.

Investigators are working to find out where the shooting happened.