Get rid of sensitive documents and electronics during BBB Shred Day events

The North Alabama chapter of the Better Business Bureau and WHNT News 19 are partnering with local organizations to help the Tennessee Valley properly dispose of sensitive materials with Shred Day events.

You can drive up and drop off sensitive paper documents, hard drives, and old electronics to be securely disposed of on-site for free!

Shred Day Limits

Three kitchen-sized garbage bags or bank-sized boxes of documents per vehicle

Cardboard will not be accepted

Three-ring binders will not be accepted

Keep Clean Machines

Here are some other tips to keep your online life clean — whether it be computers, tablets, phones or other electronic devices:

Keep all critical software current

Clean up your mobile life and discard old apps

Actively manage your location and other services on your devices

Check out these BBB Digital Spring Cleaning Tips for more information.

Shred Day Events