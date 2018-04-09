Get rid of sensitive documents and electronics during BBB Shred Day events
The North Alabama chapter of the Better Business Bureau and WHNT News 19 are partnering with local organizations to help the Tennessee Valley properly dispose of sensitive materials with Shred Day events.
You can drive up and drop off sensitive paper documents, hard drives, and old electronics to be securely disposed of on-site for free!
Shred Day Limits
- Three kitchen-sized garbage bags or bank-sized boxes of documents per vehicle
- Cardboard will not be accepted
- Three-ring binders will not be accepted
Keep Clean Machines
Here are some other tips to keep your online life clean — whether it be computers, tablets, phones or other electronic devices:
- Keep all critical software current
- Clean up your mobile life and discard old apps
- Actively manage your location and other services on your devices
Check out these BBB Digital Spring Cleaning Tips for more information.
Shred Day Events
- April 7 – Cullman Shred Day
- King Edward Plaza – 2nd Ave SW
- 9:00 a.m. – noon
- April 14 – Florence Shred Day
- Florence Lauderdale Coliseum – 720 Veterans Way
- 9 a.m. – noon
- April 14 – Fort Payne Shred Day
- First Fidelity Band – 1400 Gault Ave
- 9 a.m. – noon
- April 28 – Huntsville Shred Day
- Redstone Federal Credit Union – 220 Wynn Drive
- 8:30 a.m. – noon