Chilly for now, stormy by the weekend

April is off to a ‘cold’ start. Temperatures over the past six days averaged almost eleven degrees below average for the season! We see a warm-up coming later this week, but a few more chilly nights come thanks to the relatively dry weather pattern expected through Friday.

Tuesday starts out cold and dry: lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some patchy frost is possible in the ‘cold spots’ north of Huntsville into Tennessee where the sky stays clear and the wind is light.

Tuesday looks pleasant but still a little cooler than ‘normal’ for this time of year: highs in the 60s with a fair sky.

Another chance of frost! Huntsville’s average final freeze of the season comes on March 26th. The latest on record came on April 27, 1919. Odds are in favor of a few more cold nights ahead through the rest of April, but the only night that a freeze is possible for the next week comes Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Huntsville’s forecast low Wednesday morning of 36ºF does not mean there’s no freeze potential elsewhere.

Lows may fall as far as 30ºF to 32ºF in the usual cold spots in Madison County, the Wills Valley, and westward through Lawrence, Limestone and Franklin Counties as well.

Warmer then some storms: It finally starts feeling more like what we expect April to feel like by Thursday and Friday: highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s.

The warm-up comes ahead of a strong Spring storm developing over the Rockies on Thursday and Friday. That system starts spreading rain and some thunderstorms this way over the weekend, but timing is still very uncertain. In fact, some guidance keeps us dry, breezy and warm on Saturday while other modeling soaks us with heavy rain and storms.

There may also be a severe weather factor involved over the weekend, but timing plays a huge role in whether we just get some heavy rain or we end up with severe storms (faster system = less severe risk, slower = greater severe risk).

At this point, we’ll keep the best chance of rain on Saturday; however, the exact timeline is not obvious right now.

