Authorities are digging near the home of woman missing for nearly 10 years

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple law enforcement officers are working with digging crews on Granto Road in Harvest. Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that at this time that the office “cannot confirm or deny anything that’s happening on this property because there’s a sensitivity that’s developed over the last few days.”

For almost ten years, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have been searching for Jennifer Powers. She was last seen at her house on Granto Road on July 12, 2008.

It started as a missing person case, with authorities following several leads and information from the public, and searching her former home.

In late March the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are still actively investigating the case. “At this time we do a have a person of interest in this case that we believe there is foul play involved and we are pursuing leads to follow-up in an attempt to bring this case to closure,” said Lt. Brian Chaffin with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The circumstances surrounding Powers’ disappearance has led the sheriff’s office to believe she is a victim of a homicide. A $10,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to an arrest or closure in the case.