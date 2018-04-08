× Stormy Daniels seeks sketch of person who threatened her

WASHINGTON (AP) The attorney for Stormy Daniels says the porn star sat with a forensic sketch artist to develop an image of the person she says threatened her to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Michael Avenatti tweeted a photo Sunday he says shows Daniels and the artist. He would not say when it was taken or when a sketch would be released.

Daniels says she had sex with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 before the 2016 election to stay quiet.

She says she was threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet. An attorney for Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has said Cohen had nothing to do with the alleged threat.

Trump said last week he did not know about the payment, made by Cohen.