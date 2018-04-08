JSU releases surveillance video of the EF-3 tornado that touched down near the school

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Weeks after a devastating EF-3 tornado hit Jacksonville State University, the school is releasing security camera footage of that night.

The video, below, includes views from the Houston Cole Library balcony and circulation desk as well as the International House halls and back porch. The school says 23 buildings were severely damaged and 50 more were impacted. Thankfully there was no loss of life.

The school says they will finish out the Spring Semester. Classes are set to resume Monday.