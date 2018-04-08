Get your business off the ground with the Engage program from Catalyst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. If you're looking to start your own business or new venture and just aren't sure how, The Catalyst wants to help.

Do you have a business or a business idea and want to speak with experts who have been there done that to make sure you set your business up for success?

From idea to start-up to growth, no matter where you're at or what questions you have, the Engage program provides a first step to receiving the assistance and resources needed to be successful in your business venture.

In this program, you will:

Gain insight on how The Catalyst can help you achieve your goals.

Learn how to think through the basic components of starting and/or growing your business.

Determine what areas you need to focus your attention.

Understand how to communicate your business effectively.

Begin building your community of resources and support.

Start your entrepreneurial road-map to success.

Once you have completed the Engage program, you will have unlimited access to subject matter experts through free one-on-one business coaching.

Catalyst coaches listen to your goals and help guide you through the right steps to achieve those goals. They will provide advice and answers to your questions while in an encouraging and supportive atmosphere.

You can register here. For more information email info@catalystcenter.org.