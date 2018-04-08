Farmers fear effects of proposed tariffs on North Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- As the United States and China are locked in a battle over trade, some worry about the potential effects on North Alabama.

The United States and China have threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars worth of tariffs in recent days. Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) said the biggest problem with the proposed tariffs is they keep changing.

"I don't think this is a well thought out plan from the White House right now. They just seem to be throwing out things off the cuff, and that is gonna impact the state tremendously," Sen. Jones said. "And China's economy can go head to head with us. So we have to be very careful, or this state is going to get hurt an awful lot."

President Donald Trump tweeted about the proposed tariffs on Sunday:

President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

China's proposed tariff against soybeans has farmers in Alabama and across the country concerned.

Stan Usery, the president of the Alabama Soybean and Corn Association and a farmer himself, said soybeans are the number one agriculture export for the United States. China is the number one customer.

"For every three rows of soybeans in the United States, China gets one row of those," Usery said.

Alabama is a big part of the production. Alabama farmers grow around 4,000 acres of soybeans worth about $130 million to the state with Madison, Lawrence, and Limestone counties as the top producers said Usery.

The day China released their list of goods that could be tariffed, soybean prices fell 40 cents that morning. That concerns him.

"If you weighed that out in dollar figures, it was in the billions of what the value of the U.S. soybean crop lost in that one day," Usery said. "Just based on the fear of an imposed tariff."

Usery said he's hopeful an agreement will be reached before any tariffs are put in place. In a Twitter post on Sunday morning, President Trump says he and China's President will always be friends, and that China will take down it's trade barriers because it is the right thing to do. The new Trump tweet doesn't explain why he's optimistic about resolving an escalating trade clash between the world's two biggest economies.

The U.S. is pushing for a crackdown on what it says is China's theft of U.S. intellectual property.