Ceremony set at Google site in northeast Alabama

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (AP) Google is marking the start of construction at its $600 million data center in northeastern Alabama.

The tech giant plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at the 350-acre plant site along the Tennessee River in Bridgeport.

Work already has been going on for weeks at the location, which includes the site of the old Widows Creek power plant. Gov. Kay Ivey, Google executives and others will be on hand for the event.

Google announced plans for the facility in June 2015. It’s the company’s 14th data center worldwide.

The data center will eventually employ as many as 100 people including software technicians and system administrators.