TBI: Father of missing 5-year-old with autism charged with Criminal Homicide

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday that the search for a missing 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels has led to a Criminal Homicide charge for the boy’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Ray Daniels.

Investigators say Daniels is thought to have killed Joe and hid his body sometime during the night of April 3- 4. According to a TBI release, Daniels is in the Dickson County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The TBI says that while the news is “profoundly disappointing” they are thankful for volunteer efforts to help search for Joe. His body has not yet been found according to authorities.

Officials said in a follow-up tweet that law enforcement will continue to work the case to provide “a small degree of closure” for Joe’s family and friends. The press conference is below.

ALERT: Ongoing investigative efforts in the case of missing five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels have led to a charge of Criminal Homicide for the boy’s father, Joseph Ray Daniels, who is currently in custody. He is believed to have killed the child and hid the body several days ago. pic.twitter.com/Sxfd6Flaqd — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 7, 2018