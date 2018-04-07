Take a journey to ‘Oz’ during the Randolph School’s production of an all-time favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Watch L. Frank Baum's story and MGM's classic movie musical brought to life on stage during the Randolph School's production of 'the Wizard of Oz!

We all know the story: Dorothy Gale dreams of life beyond the dry plains of Dust Bowl Era Kansas. Longing for adventure, she sets out on a journey that changes her outlook on life and her Auntie Em and Uncle Henry.

After being hit in the head during a tornado, Dorothy wakes up in Munchkinland to find that her house has landed on a wicked witch! She is greeted by the joyful Munchkins, declared their national hero and is sent to Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City.

Along the way she meets three friends, Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion, who remind her of three farmhands from back home. Together, they brave many challenges, including the Wicked Witch of the West!

Join the Randolph School Theatre as they follow Dorothy and her friends on their journey. A classic score that includes Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Follow the Yellow Brick Road, Ding Dong the Witch is Dead and If I Only Had a Brain will put a smile on your face and leave your toes tapping!

SHOW TICKET PRICES:

Online reserved tickets: $10 adults, $5 students

Tickets at the door: $15 adults and $10 students.