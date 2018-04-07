Freeze Warning Issued for Saturday Night

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

…Widespread Freezing Temperatures Expected Tonight…

ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-072100-

/O.NEW.KHUN.FZ.W.0007.180408T0600Z-180408T1300Z/

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-

Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-

Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,

Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,

Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,

Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,

Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,

and Cowan

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* AREAS AFFECTED…All of north Alabama and southern middle

Tennessee.

* TEMPERATURE…Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to

around 30 degrees. A few locations in southern middle Tennessee

may reach around 26 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage

from the subfreezing temperatures. Areas of frost will also be

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.