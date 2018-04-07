Freeze Warning Issued for Saturday Night

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
323 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
…Widespread Freezing Temperatures Expected Tonight…
ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-072100-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FZ.W.0007.180408T0600Z-180408T1300Z/
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
323 AM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* AREAS AFFECTED…All of north Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.
* TEMPERATURE…Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to
around 30 degrees. A few locations in southern middle Tennessee
may reach around 26 degrees.
* IMPACTS…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage
from the subfreezing temperatures. Areas of frost will also be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.