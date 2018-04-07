Auburn walk-on running back CJ Tolbert shines on A-Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn's defense had dominated the first two scrimmages and A-Day was an emphatic display to cap the spring.

The first-team defense limited to second-team offense to minus-five yards in the first half, quarterbacks Malik Willis and Joey Gatewood were a combined 12 of 34 and were sacked twice, including for a safety.

The Orange first-team won 18-10 over the Blue second-team, with Anders Carlson kicking four field goals and just one offensive touchdown from walk-on running back C.J. Tolbert.

To continue reading click here.