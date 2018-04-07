× Alabama red snapper season to begin June 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Alabama’s recreation red snapper fishing season will be 47 days in 2018, beginning June 1.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in a news release Friday, said Alabama received an exemption from the National Marine Fisheries Service that will allow the state to manage its red snapper season for 2018 and 2019.

Al.com reports Alabama and federal waters off the coast will be open for red snapper fishing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 1 to Sept. 2, plus July 2-5 and Sept. 3, Labor Day. The bag limit will remain two per person with a 16-inch (41-centimeter) minimum length.

Ivey says the season will let recreational anglers have five more days to fish for the species compared to last year.