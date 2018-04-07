110 hours of live coverage of The Masters on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Don’t miss out on all of the excitement at The Masters as CBS broadcasts the most renowned golf tournament for the 63rd year in a row from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. This year, there’s lots more to see when you stream online or from the mobile app.

Fans will have additional viewing options to complement the television coverage. Masters Live will be carried on the CBS Sports website and the CBS Sports App on mobile phones and tablets. Masters Live features four channels and extending coverage with an extra 110 hours of live video.

Of course, there will be traditional TV coverage as well, with the third round beginning at 2:00 p.m. CST and the final round starting on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CST.

To watch the full coverage on Masters Live you can visit CBS Sports or download the sports app.