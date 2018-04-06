× Investigators: Jack’s restaurant employee robbed, shot Friday morning in Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — An employee at Jack’s restaurant in Meridianville is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg this morning. Police say someone robbed and shot the employee around 4:00 this morning, about an hour before the restaurant opened.

Police have a K-9 officer in the area looking for the shooter. They believe they’re looking for the offender in a small white sedan.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.