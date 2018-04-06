Salvia is one of the easiest flowers for your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salvia, often known as Sage, is one of the most hassle-free flowers for a sunny spot in your perennial garden.

There are more than 700 species of Salvia available, and most require a similar environment. Make sure they have sun and loose, well-drained soil. They will begin to bloom in the spring and will continue to bloom off and on through the summer. Salvia attracts pollinators, like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. And if you have problems with deer in your area, no need to worry - Salvia is deer resistant.

Salvia comes in a variety of species and colors. Salvia Greggii has a cherry red flower and is great for attracting hummingbirds. Blue Meadow Sage is one of the earliest to bloom in the spring, with a short plant and large blue flowers. There are also white, pink, and fuchsia varieties. Sage as an herb will also flower when left alone, and will also attract pollinators to your garden.

Salvia is a tough plant, making it one of the easiest flowers to maintain in your garden, but don't expect it to get going until the soil warms up. But once spirng and summer finally arrive for good, your Salvia will thrive and bloom through the season.

