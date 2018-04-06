× Police chase ends in wreck, 1 person injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A chase that started in Limestone County, went through Decatur, and ended in Huntsville with a wreck. Two people were inside the vehicle, an adult driver and a juvenile passenger; one suffered minor injuries.

Police say this all happened around 4:00 this morning in Limestone County. The wreck happened on Swancott Road near Interstate 565 in Huntsville.

Right now, we don’t know what started the chase, but we do know Decatur Police and Huntsville Police are working together on the case.