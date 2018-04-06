Multiple people charged with crimes against children in Marshall County

Photo Gallery
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – On Thursday morning, Marshall County Sheriff’s investigators, deputies, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (ICE) agents hit the streets in an effort to round up suspects charged with sex crimes and other crimes against children.
They arrested and charged eleven people, and located one other person that is in jail in another county.
- Joshua Adam Metzger, 34, of Guntersville
- Charged with Possession of Obscene Matter.
- He remains in the county jail as of Friday morning.
- Noah Haden Gregg, 23, of Huntsville
- Charged with first-degree Sodomy, first-degree Rape, and Rape.
- He has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- Wilford Barkley Briggs, 29, of Arab
- Charged with Possession of Obscene Matter.
- He has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- Dylan Dewayne Day, 19, of Albertville
- Charged with first-degree Sodomy.
- He has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- Jose Maria Cerrillo, 40, of Albertville
- Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old.
- He has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- David Lee Smith, 53, of Guntersville
- Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old and first-degree Sodomy.
- He has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- Cheryl Danette Storey, 50, of Albertville
- Charged with second-degree Sexual Abuse.
- She has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- Juan Angel Hinojosa Maldonado, 38, of Arab
- Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old.
- He has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- Heather Cherie Lumpkin, 27, of Albertville
- Charged with Chemical Endangerment of a child.
- She has since posted a $10,000 bond.
- Timothy E. Cranford, 32, of Arab
- Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old.
- He has since posted a $20,000 bond.
- Karli Grace Thomas, 19, of Guntersville
- Charged with second-degree Sodomy.
- She has since posted a $20,000 bond.
These people have all been indicted by a Marshall County grand jury. The operation remains underway and more arrests are expected in the future.