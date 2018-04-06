Multiple people charged with crimes against children in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – On Thursday morning, Marshall County Sheriff’s investigators, deputies, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (ICE) agents hit the streets in an effort to round up suspects charged with sex crimes and other crimes against children.

They arrested and charged eleven people, and located one other person that is in jail in another county.

Joshua Adam Metzger, 34, of Guntersville Charged with Possession of Obscene Matter. He remains in the county jail as of Friday morning.

Noah Haden Gregg, 23, of Huntsville Charged with first-degree Sodomy, first-degree Rape, and Rape. He has since posted a $20,000 bond.

Wilford Barkley Briggs, 29, of Arab Charged with Possession of Obscene Matter. He has since posted a $20,000 bond.

Dylan Dewayne Day, 19, of Albertville Charged with first-degree Sodomy. He has since posted a $20,000 bond.

Jose Maria Cerrillo, 40, of Albertville Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old. He has since posted a $20,000 bond.

David Lee Smith, 53, of Guntersville Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old and first-degree Sodomy. He has since posted a $20,000 bond.

Cheryl Danette Storey, 50, of Albertville Charged with second-degree Sexual Abuse. She has since posted a $20,000 bond.

Juan Angel Hinojosa Maldonado, 38, of Arab Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old. He has since posted a $20,000 bond.

Heather Cherie Lumpkin, 27, of Albertville Charged with Chemical Endangerment of a child. She has since posted a $10,000 bond.

Timothy E. Cranford, 32, of Arab Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old. He has since posted a $20,000 bond.

Karli Grace Thomas, 19, of Guntersville Charged with second-degree Sodomy. She has since posted a $20,000 bond.



These people have all been indicted by a Marshall County grand jury. The operation remains underway and more arrests are expected in the future.