Lawrence County Deputy charged with domestic violence

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lawrence County deputy was arrested and charged with domestic violence-harassment.

Deputy Blake Burns turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell says Burns is now on paid leave pending court action.

According to the complaint against Burns, he is accused of hitting a family member. The alleged incident occurred several months ago. Burns posted a $1,000 bond on Thursday.

Burns is the second Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office employee to be arrested for domestic violence this year. In February, former Lawrence County Chief of Staff Tim McWhorter was arrested for domestic violence-harassment in Decatur.