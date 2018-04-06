× Law Enforcement: “Shoals Insider” owner fails to keep his word

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities say the news blog owner was arrested during a sting operation on April 4.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeff Roland with Third-degree Theft by Deception after they say he failed to uphold a promise he made to a former inmate’s family. The promise claimed he would not publish the inmates mug shot on the “Hard Times” paper and a statewide website.

He was booked into Colbert County Jail later that night, where he currently sits.

His bond has been set at $750. Charges are pending at this time.