× Florence police search for missing woman

FLORENCE, Ala. — Authorities in Florence are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Florence police say 38-year-old Alicia Joann Harrison was last seen in a business on Florence Blvd. Police say Harrison may be driving a maroon 2003 Dodge Durango.

Authorities add Harrison may frequent the north Florence area, particularly north of Cox Creek Pkwy or near Cloverdale Rd.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or your local law enforcement agency.