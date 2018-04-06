× UPDATE: Crews restore power to most of Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials say power has been restored to a majority of customers.

Huntsville Utilities received reports earlier today of power being out from Ready Section Road south towards Harvest and from the Limestone County line east towards Pulaski Pike. They say a tree limb fell across a power line causing the outage.

Utility crews responded and took action, the department said.

If you have any questions, contact the Huntsville Utilities Department at 256-53-LIGHT.