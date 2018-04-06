× Collin Sexton to enter the 2018 NBA draft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama freshman point guard confirmed his decision during a live Facebook press conference on April 6.

“Last but not least, I am officially declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft,” he said during the press release.

He mentioned a list of accomplishments made throughout the 2017-2018 season. Among those were beating the Auburn Tigers in the Southeastern Conference basketball tournament, making it to the NCAA tournament since 2012, and finishing a 20-game winning season.

Thanks Collin for giving us a season to remember #RollTideForever #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/3cSw5AjSWd — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) April 6, 2018

The Alabama Men’s Basketball Twitter went on to thank him for a ‘season to remember.’