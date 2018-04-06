Collin Sexton to enter the 2018 NBA draft

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 15: Collin Sexton #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives to the basket against Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 15: Collin Sexton #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives to the basket against Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama freshman point guard confirmed his decision during a live Facebook press conference on April 6.
“Last but not least, I am officially declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft,” he said during the press release.
He mentioned a list of accomplishments made throughout the 2017-2018 season. Among those were beating the Auburn Tigers in the Southeastern Conference basketball tournament, making it to the NCAA tournament since 2012, and finishing a 20-game winning season.
The Alabama Men’s Basketball Twitter went on to thank him for a ‘season to remember.’