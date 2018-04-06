× Collin Sexton Declares for the NBA Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- The Collin Sexton era at Alabama is over.

What was assumed became official when the star freshman basketball player announced Friday he was leaving school for the NBA draft. With his teammates and family gathered in the Mal Moore Athletics Facility, Sexton announced his decision three weeks after Alabama’s season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Mableton, Ga., product scored 19.2 points a game — igniting a season and ultimately saving it. His buzzer-beating shot against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament kept Alabama from missing the NCAA tournament after the year began with such promise.

