× Boaz Middle School teacher indicted on charges of sexual contact with a student

BOAZ, Ala. — A Boaz City School employee has been formally indicted on charges of sexual contact with a student.

Justin Beam, 28, has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of a School Employee Having Sexual Contact with a Student and Sexual Contact – No Consent Or 12-16 Years. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Boaz City School officials confirm that Beam has been on leave since March 9.

Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley says the school system has cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation of alleged misconduct concerning Beam, and that it will continue to do so.

Stanley adds that she is in the process of gathering information regarding the indictment, and she will make a recommendation for personnel action that is appropriate under the circumstances as soon as possible.

According to the Boaz Middle School website, Beam resides in Sardis. He taught 7th-grade math and coaches basketball.