× 3 dead in Scottsboro apartment fire, firefighter didn’t find any working smoke alarms

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Three people died in an apartment fire in Scottsboro late Thursday night. Firefighters say they found all three in a lower-level unit.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 200 block of Meadow Street around 10:38 Thursday night. They arrived to find a 4-unit apartment building with heavy smoke and fire coming from a lower-level unit and the structure’s roof.

Firefighters found the three victims, identified as Paula Garrett Smith, 70, of Scottsboro; Bryan

Keith Smith, 41, of Section; and Jennifer Dawn Chapman, 43. They worked with crews from Highlands Medical Center to try to resuscitate the victims, but all three were pronounced dead. Four other residents were in adjoining units, but were able to escape without serious injuries.

Firefighters contained the blaze around 3:00 this morning.

Investigators say they found no working smoke alarms in the apartments.

Fire investigators from the State Fire

Marshal’s Office, Scottsboro Police Department, and Scottsboro Fire Department are conducting an

investigation into the cause of the fire. Per Alabama protocol, the State Fire Marshal is contacted to lead

the investigation in all fire deaths. At this time, the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

According to information from the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s website, this marks the 18th,

19th, and 20th fire death in Alabama since January 1, 2018.