Woman thanks two strangers who helped her off tipping boat during storm

DECATUR, Ala. -- Tuesday night's storm severely damaged the Riverwalk Marina. Several boats were damaged, some even sank. The metal roofing was twisted and torn by the straight line winds.

One woman was inside her boat when it happened and she is thankful for two men who helped her and her dog to safety.

It was about 10:30 Tuesday night when Lisa Spencer and her dog Daisy were sound asleep, tucked into her boat on the Riverwalk Marina, when she says she was violently woken up by the storm. "It was just flopping me and the dog around like a rag doll," Spencer said.

Tuesday night's storm did more than just rock the boat. It severely damaged the marina, catching boat owners like Spencer by surprise. "I opened the door and I said, 'I need some help, I'm not sure what I need to do'," Spencer said.

Spencer's boat has seen better days, now tipped and partially submerged. "I could not get off the boat," Spencer said. "And I definitely couldn't get it off by myself."

Fortunately, two men, Bryan Baker and Brian Hargis, heard Spencer and ran over to her, helping her and Daisy to safety. "For them to be there when they were, it was just God sent. They were there for a reason and they really helped me out," Spencer said.

She's already spoken with an insurance adjuster who tells her unfortunately, the boat, known as the "Never Satisfied", may become the never salvaged. But, Spencer says she is satisfied because she and Daisy are OK, and it could always be worse.

Spencer says, fortunately, she and her husband don't live on the boat. But she again wants to thank the two men who helped her.