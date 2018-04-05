× Volunteers needed to ‘keep Guntersville beautiful ‘

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Guntersville wants volunteers to help keep it – as city leaders say – company ready, and they need volunteers to help.

Part of Nicole Reyes’ job is to help keep Guntersville beautiful and volunteers can help.

“We are having our big event on April 17. We’re having our city-wide Great American Clean-up. We do this every year,” she explained.

They’re looking for individuals, civic groups, clubs, anyone who can spare even 30 minutes to help. Even if you can’t make it that day, Reyes says you can coordinate another time and the city will set you and your group up with supplies.

Reyes doesn’t want the effort to end there. She wants the community to make an effort to keep the city litter-free every day.

“Our mayor likes to say that she wants our city to always be ready because company is coming,” Reyes said.

With the city a tourist destination, boasting events that draw in visitors from all over, Reyes says it’s all about taking pride in where they live.

“That’s part of our hospitality, part of our tradition, to make sure that everything looks beautiful and makes people feel comfortable and makes them feel special,” she said.

The city will be set up at the Rotary Cabin on Tuesday, April 17 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. to pick up supplies and to get assigned areas. The rain date is set for Thursday, April 19. You can call 256-571-7598 for details.