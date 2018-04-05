× SOURCE: Alabama star Collin Sexton plans to enter NBA draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After one season at Alabama Collin Sexton is heading to the NBA. A source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed to WHNT News 19 that the All-American guard plans to enter the NBA draft, where he’s projected to be a top-ten pick. Alabama is holding a press conference Friday morning at 10:00 am, when he could announce his decision.

During his one season with the Tide, Sexton led the team with 19.2 points per game. He also became Alabama’s first All-American since Richard Hendrix in 2008. This season Alabama won it’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2006 when it beat Virginia Tech 86-83 in the first round.