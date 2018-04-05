Search continues for missing Tennessee 5-year-old with autism

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn, – The search continues for a missing child in Dickson, Tenn. 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels was

last seen at his residence on Garners Creek Road on the evening of April 3.

Joe is autistic and non-verbal and described as being 4′ tall, weighing 65 lbs, with blond hair, blue eyes, wearing black pajamas with a skeleton outline.

According to WTVF , Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe confirmed a witness has come forward who saw a boy matching Joe’s description walking near the road Tuesday evening. Authorities say they believe the tip is credible.

A K9 unit was also able to pick up the boy’s scent, which led to a nearby pond. Police had the body of water drained, but nothing was found.

The sheriff asked people with hunting cameras to check their video. Residents were also asked to check sheds, garages and any other buildings on their property where the boy may have taken shelter.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday for anyone wanting to volunteer:

“Anyone wishing to volunteer in the search for 5 year old Joe Daniels, please meet at Friendship Baptist Church at the corner of Hwy 70 West and CCC Rd. at 9 a.m. Dress appropriately and please sign in. The search is continuing throughout the night.

Volunteers were asked not to bring UTV’s or horses. Volunteers are asked to register with the county and will be used as needed.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Joe Daniels, call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at (615)789-4130 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.