Scottsboro City Hall needs community support letters for Main Street application

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - From the sidewalks to the shrubs, Scottsboro's made major improvements to its downtown. "That was a project that our mayor really wanted to take on to breathe new life into the downtown," said Meg Nippers, marketing coordinator for the city of Scottsboro.

City officials have talked about the city needing an economic boost for several years, and it's been a struggle. They have a new plan that could initiate the growth they need through a statewide program called Main Street Alabama.

Main Street has a four-point approach when it comes to revitalizing downtowns. "They really focus on promotion, organization, economic vitality and tying all of these things together that way it's not just an event planning group," said Nippers.

The application for Main Street requires many components, including letters of support from the community. "The Main Street selection committee wants to know that there's a public as well as a private citizenship buy-in to this program."

That means anyone can write a letter of support and city officials need your help with collecting these. "Some things we're asking for in these letters is, if you're willing to volunteer downtown make that known in your letter," said Nippers. "If you're willing to make a financial contribution later for an event, then that's welcome also."

Letters must be turned into City Hall by April 25th. The letter template can also be supplied at City Hall as well.