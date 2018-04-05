× Redstone Federal Credit Union wins Platinum Award at Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Redstone Federal Credit Union (RFCU), received two high honor awards during a special awards ceremony held March 14 at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit (BTOES18) in Orlando, Fla.

RFCU took home the Best Achievement of Operational Excellence in Banking, Capital Markets & Insurance, as well as the highest honor in the award program, the Platinum Award for Best Achievement in Organizational Operational Excellence.

“You can create an amazing strategic plan,” said Joe Newberry, CEO and President of RFCU, “however, culture is the engine that drives strategic objectives and performance. It is the greatest tool for achieving organizational success—you need your people aligned and a culture that supports it to achieve results.”

The Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Industry Awards recognizes globally the most outstanding organizational achievements through the application of Operational Excellence programs. The focus of the awards is to showcase to global businesses how tangible results can be achieved through successful implementation of Operational Excellence. Awards were presented to organizations in four categories for a total of 27 awards including the Platinum Awards.

“This win is an outstanding achievement for our friends at Redstone,” said Brent Barton, President and CEO of Partners In Leadership. “Their success and the impact they have in their community and in the industry as a whole is both an inspiration and additional proof that culturally-aware companies that develop an accountable workforce come out on top.”

About Redstone Federal Credit Union

Redstone Federal Credit Union® is a federally chartered credit union headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama and is regulated and insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). With over 410,000 members and $5 billion in assets, Redstone is the largest credit union in Alabama and among the 20 largest credit unions in the nation. To learn more, visit http://www.redfcu.org.

About Partners In Leadership

Partners In Leadership guides clients in defining Key Results™, shaping Cultural Beliefs®, and solving Accountability Gaps. With our network of experts around the world and #1 award-winning content, our firm helps clients achieve their mission by dramatically boosting employee engagement, inspiring innovation, improving cross-collaboration, developing accountable leaders, blending strategy with culture, and more. Partners In Leadership continues the legacy of pioneering Accountability Training® and innovating cultural transformation.

