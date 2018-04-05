New school security measures, including resource officers, in the plan for Guntersville schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- The Parkland, Fla. school shooting earlier this year caused leaders of the schools in Guntersville to reevaluate their safety plan now, and act on it.

"Once the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, took place on February the 14, I think school systems across the country really stepped back to reevaluate," superintendent Brett Stanton said.

That's the case with his district. School leaders discussed what they have in place and what can be different and came up with some changes.

One of those is school resource officers. The system has two full-time officers, one at the high school and another who splits time at the middle and elementary schools. "We are in a position where we felt two additional SROs would be beneficial," Stanton said.

That would put a full-time officer at every school in the system. Another part of the plan is to improve cameras system-wide, except for at Guntersville Middle School. School officials say that school is already in good shape. "Our goal is to have those cameras in place before the end of the school year," Stanton added.

Stanton said putting the measures in place, adding to what's already there, is part of doing all they can do to ensure student safety. "We live in a time and a day where this is an additional concern regarding public education that we have to address," Stanton said.

The school resource officers should be in place by the start of the next school year and the cameras by the end of this one. The additions are mostly covered by grants with some local dollars.