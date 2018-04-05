Looking for a pet pig? You’re in luck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala - A Madison County family is looking for a new home for their pet. It`s an animal most people don`t think to have as a pet.

Angel Coleman is looking for a forever home for her pet pig. "Abner is a little baby pig, who's not so baby and not so little," Coleman said.

Made a new friend today! Meet Abner the 🐷. He’s a pet, but the owners are looking for a new home he can go to! Any takers? @whnt pic.twitter.com/urfX3ASYOa — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) April 5, 2018

Coleman has always been fascinated with pigs, so when her daughter got her Abner in 2011 for her birthday she was excited. "I just always have loved pigs. I just love pictures of pigs, but actually having one that's a little different story because he does tear up the yard," Coleman said.

He was supposed to be a teacup pig, but he's a BIG pig. He just kept growing. Coleman believes he's at least 100 pounds.

But the time has come for Coleman and Abner to part ways, because she's moving and can't take him with her.

She said Abner is very easy to take care of. All you have to do is feed him and just show him a little love.

Coleman only has one rule and it's a big one. "We would prefer that he remains a pet and not dinner," Coleman said.

If you are interested in adopting Abner, email Angel at angelbcol@mac.com