Local restaurant cited for storing jugs of bleach on food prep tables

Morgan County
Las Vias Mexican Grill
1000 Beltline Road SW, Decatur
Violations:
- Unlabeled toxic cleaners
- No date labels on cooked chicken, soup or beans
- Bare hand contact with ready to eat food
Score: 80
Hibachi Express
1720 6th Avenue, Decatur
Violations:
- Jug of bleach being stored on food prep table
- Dirty can opener blade
- Residue on plastic pans and bins
Score: 82 (repeat offender)
Lauderdale County
Dairy Queen
570 South Court Street, Florence
Violations:
- No date on mushroom sauce
- Lettuce with incorrect date
Score: 85
Marshall County
Cazadores Fresh Mexican Grill
4682 Main Street, Grant
Violations:
- Hose connected without back flow prevention device
- Cheese and other cold holding foods in cooler at 50 degrees
Score: 79
Clean Plate Recommendation:
What’s Popp’N
7900 Bailey Cove Road S, Huntsville
Score: 100
34.730369 -86.586104