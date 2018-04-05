× LIVE BLOG: Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins expected to plead guilty to federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins pleaded guilty to two federal charges in Nashville on Thursday.

Cummins faces federal charges of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to have sex and obstruction of justice.

The former teacher fled with his 15-year-old student on March 13, 2017 and was found 39 days later in northern California, prosecutors say. At the time of their disappearance, Cummins was on suspension during an investigation that he had inappropriate contact with the student.

Under federal law, Cummins faces at least a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for the sex-related charge.